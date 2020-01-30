Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,900 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

