Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 1,237,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

