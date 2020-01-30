Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,759,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.