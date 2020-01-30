Kkr Upstream Associates Llc Sells 750,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KRP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 203,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,614. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.