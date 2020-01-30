Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Receives Hold Rating from Cfra

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

KEX traded down $7.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.89. 65,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,657. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

