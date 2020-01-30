Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

KEX opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Kirby has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

