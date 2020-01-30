Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit and COSS. In the last week, Kin has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $51,560.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Allbit, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

