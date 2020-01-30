KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

KDFI stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94.

