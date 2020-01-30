Kering (EPA:KER) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

KER stock traded down €6.80 ($7.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €561.20 ($652.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €582.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €510.53.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

