Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 683 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 7,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. General American Investors Company Inc has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $38.59.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

