Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 228,843 Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,843 shares during the period. Templeton Global Income Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.29% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 163,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

