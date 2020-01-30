Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $35.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

