Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,224,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,825,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The company has a market capitalization of $245.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

