Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.70. 587,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

