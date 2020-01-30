Kambria Trading Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $117,558.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Kucoin.

About Kambria

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2016. Kambria’s total supply is 3,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,544,848 tokens. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

Buying and Selling Kambria

Kambria can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

