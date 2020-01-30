Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.51, 841,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,048,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

