Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.51, 841,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,048,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.