Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 637,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,054. The company has a market cap of $224.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

