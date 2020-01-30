JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Trading 0.8% Higher

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78, 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.