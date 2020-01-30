JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 453 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 457 ($6.01), 170,881 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 116,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 445.17. The stock has a market cap of $722.39 million and a PE ratio of -25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.29%.

In other news, insider Sally Macdonald purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,027 ($6,612.73).

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

