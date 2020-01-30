JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Trading Up 1.5%

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI)’s share price was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), approximately 402,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 389,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.92.

Get JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.