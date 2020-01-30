JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 401,532 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

