JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

