Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

