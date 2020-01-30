John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires Shares of 2,065 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.54 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

