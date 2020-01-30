John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 63,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.69. 308,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,712. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $166.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.