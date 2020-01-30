John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $10,084,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.23. 85,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.31 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

