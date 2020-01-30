John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

