John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 7,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,479. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

