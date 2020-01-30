John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 271.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

