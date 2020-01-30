John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $1,345,644.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,473 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 129,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.