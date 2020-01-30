John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,650,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,977,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

