Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFBC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 26.61%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

