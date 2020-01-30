Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Get SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY remained flat at $$1.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.