Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $185.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 34,186,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,748,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

