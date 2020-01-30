Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 645 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $101.20 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

