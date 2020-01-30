Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $48.22 on Thursday. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.