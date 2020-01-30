Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,449 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,465.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 465.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.