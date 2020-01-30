Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period.

IBDS opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

