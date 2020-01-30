Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,218 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.27 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

