James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $962.20

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $962.20 and traded as high as $1,010.00. James Latham shares last traded at $995.00, with a volume of 2,935 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 970.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 868.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other James Latham news, insider Piers Latham purchased 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60). Also, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

