Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.20. 1,335,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

