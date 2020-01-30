J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

JJSF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.43. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,918,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.