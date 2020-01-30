J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,055,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.93. 781,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Knight Equity downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.