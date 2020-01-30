IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of IVRNET (CVE:IVI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

IVRNET Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

