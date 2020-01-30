iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lessened by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after buying an additional 371,626 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $94.50. 44,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,658. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.