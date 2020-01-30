iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,795. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $115.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

