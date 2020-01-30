iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Down 2.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10, approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.