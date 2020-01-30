iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Cut by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 36,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,836. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

