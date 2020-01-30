iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.23

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 16824315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,567,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,028,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.