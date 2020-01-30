iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 349,712 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

